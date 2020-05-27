Queens congresswoman distributes thousands of masks to Glendale and Elmhurst residents

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Congresswoman Grace Meng spent Memorial Day distributing face masks among her constituents in Glendale and Elmhurst.

Grace Meng, who is serving her fourth term in the United States House of Representatives representing Queens, teamed up with Community Board 5, the Kiwanis Club and 104th Precinct Civilian Observation Patrol (104COP/G-COP) in Glendale to distribute 1,000 face masks at the Glendale Veterans Triangle at the intersection of Myrtle and Cooper Avenues.

She also delivered masks to nearby St. Pancras Church in Glendale.

“As we continue our efforts to combat COVID-19, it is vital that local residents have the PPE they need, and I was pleased to make these critical supplies available to constituents,” said Meng. “Having a face mask is essential and I encourage other houses of worship in my district to contact my office if they need access to masks.”

104COP/G-Cop were there to provide security and crowd control for the event.

Meng also teamed up with Community Board 4 to distribute 1,000 face masks at the St. James Episcopal Church located at 84-07 Broadway in Elmhurst.

“Distributing needed PPE to constituents today,” Meng wrote in a tweet. “Pleased to make these critical supplies available to constituents.”

Also worked with Community Board 5, @104COP and Glendale @Kiwanis to provide masks for residents of #Glendale. Pleased to make these critical supplies available to constituents. #Queens 2/2 pic.twitter.com/T7bbbQuV5C — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) May 25, 2020

Since March, Meng has provided PPE throughout Congressional District 6 in Queens to help protect constituents and members of the public from the coronavirus. She and her team have personally delivered tens of thousands of pieces of much needed supplies to nursing homes, hospitals, first responders and NYPD precincts, local civic leaders, labor unions, non-profit organizations and houses of worship.