Bayside organization to host virtual ‘Miles for Tourette’ 5K run/walk event

The Tourette Association of America (TAA) in Bayside is going virtual this year for its annual National Awareness 5K Run/Walk.

Renamed ‘Miles for Tourette,’ the event was originally scheduled for Sunday, June 7, at Astoria Park, but plans were changed due to COVID-19.

The event is being hosted throughout Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month from May 15 through June 15, allowing participants to unite while continuing to practice social distancing.

Founded in 1972, The Tourette Association of America, is the only national nonprofit dedicated to improving life for individuals impacted by Tourette and tic disorders.

Tourette syndrome is part of a spectrum of hereditary, childhood-onset, neurodevelopmental conditions referred to as tic disorders, according to TAA. These conditions affect both children and adults, causing them to make sudden, uncontrollable movements and/or sounds called tics, such as head bobbing, arm jerking, shoulder shrugging and grunting.

TAA’s four-week engaging event features weekly fitness classes along with running, cycling, walking — or any activity of choice.

All participants will receive a Team Tourette T-shirt, a Race Bib to wear in support throughout the month, and fundraising guides to help participants reach their goals.

Participants can register online and create their own fundraising page to support TAA. The organization is seeking to reach their goal of $50,000. To date, TAA has raised $13,650.

The organization is inviting everyone, including pets, to join in spreading awareness virtually and raising the much needed funds to continue to provide support and resources during these challenging times.