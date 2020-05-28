Thieves steal purse from woman in early morning Jamaica robbery: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a duo who allegedly stole a purse from a woman in broad daylight in Jamaica earlier this month.

On Tuesday, May 19, around 7:25 a.m., a man ran behind a woman in front of 139-18 97th Ave., and grabbed her purse, which contained $20 and a cell phone, according to the NYPD. While grabbing the purse, the man knocked the woman to the ground, cops say.

The man then fled down 97th Avenue and hoped into a silver four-door sedan that was being driven by his accomplice, according to the police. The pair drove off northbound on Cresskill Place.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Queens to be treated.

Police recovered surveillance video of the robbery as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.