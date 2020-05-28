Western Queens nonprofits receive $150,000 in emergency funding

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Thomas and Jeanne Elmezzi Private Foundation announced $150,000 in emergency funding to 19 western Queens nonprofits that provide a frontline response to the COVID-19 crisis, whether it’s via food access, financial relief and support for high-risk residents and workers during this time.

To date, $130,000 has been disbursed, with organizations receiving $5,000 or $10,000 grants to provide stability, security and support as they adapt to challenges created by COVID-19. Some of the recipients include long-term grantees of the Foundation, but the majority of them are new recipients.

All the recipients are organizations offering frontline and emergency COVID-19 support to their communities, and are working in the foundation’s priority areas such as workforce development, job training, education and support for immigrant communities.

The foundation has been committed to Astoria and Long Island City in western Queens, where founders Thomas and Jeanne Elmezzi grew up and remained a part of the community throughout their lives, for more than two decades. They concentrate on assisting residents in poverty, mainly 20,000 low-income citizens within three public housing developments with western Queens’ greatest social and economic need.

The foundation’s mission is to encourage and support programs that directly provide assistance to individuals who — due to either environment or circumstance — have not had the opportunity or ability to live independent and productive lives.

“We are overwhelmed by the need in our community and will continue to monitor for other areas of need that emerge both within our current funding priority areas such as jobs, education, immigrant populations, and beyond,” the foundation’s Executive Director Pooja Joshi O’Hanlon said, adding that the foundation will continue to support these neighborhoods as the pandemic impacts them.

The foundation issued the grants based on the principles of Trust Based Philanthropy Project to decrease the burden on the recipients.

“It was incredible how quickly we were able to make the grants, the need far surpasses our resources, we will continue to explore what else we can do for the community,” said Board Chair Jose Rivero.

The list of grant recipients includes: