Two men steal prescription drugs from Long Island City pharmacy: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for two men who allegedly stole prescription drugs from a pharmacy in Long Island City on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, May 26, around 12:30 p.m., to individuals walked into Greenpoint Pharmacy, located at 40-26 Greenpoint Ave., and grabbed a 74-year-old employee, according to the NYPD.

The duo told the male employee they had a gun and took two bottles of prescription drugs and left the store after throwing the employee to the ground, cops say.

The pair fled eastbound on 48th Avenue inside a gray four-door sedan, according to the authorities.

Police recovered surveillance footage from within the store at the time of the incident as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.