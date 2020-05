Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Nearly a thousand protesters took to the streets of Jackson Heights and Woodside Saturday afternoon calling for an end to injustice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers this week and QNS was on the scene.

The march came to a halt in front of the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights as protesters shouted in Spanish, asesinos police, which is translated to “murderous police” in English.

Here are some pictures from Saturday’s protest.