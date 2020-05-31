Husband sought for allegedly killing wife and their two young boys in Corona

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the husband of a 30-year-old mother of two young boys, all of whom were found dead in their Queens apartment on Sunday morning, police said.

The three victims, none officially identified by police, were said to be dead on the scene in a fourth-floor apartment of the Shangri-La Plaza building at 37-17 111th St. in Corona at 10:49 a.m. on May 31. It is believed that the three were found by grandparents who live with the family.

The victims included the couple’s two boys, ages 10 and 2. Police have withheld the victims’ names, pending family notification.

Police sources are looking for the husband, identified as John Lopez, in connection with the homicide. The NYPD did not immediately disclose how the three victims were killed.

Jose Lopez, brother of the husband, said he didn’t know how or why the three were killed.

“I haven’t spoken to him in months. They had a healthy relationship. I don’t know what led up to that,” he said of his brother.

Police were looking at security video to see who left the apartment after the murders.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story first appeared on amny.com.