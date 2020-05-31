Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked car in St. Albans

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man behind the wheel of a speeding motorcycle died after crashing into a parked car in St. Albans on Saturday, according to authorities.

Police arrived at the scene of the crash at 113th Avenue and Farmers Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. on May 30 and found a 34-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS transported the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle at high speeds northbound on Farmers Boulevard when he struck a parked and unoccupied 20015 Jeep.

The collision remains under investigation by NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.