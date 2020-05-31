Quantcast

NYPD officers kneel with protesters during Queens rally

Photo via Twitter/@NYPDQueensSouth

One day after a mostly peaceful protest in Jackson Heights, demonstrators marched down the streets of Jamaica Sunday calling for an end to injustice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last week.

One demonstrator, Aleeia Abraham, posted a video on Facebook showing police officers kneeling in solidarity with protesters, many of whom could be heard cheering and thanking the officers for their show of support.

Code Black Protest. The Excelling Church and The BlaQue Resource Network

Posted by Aleeia Abraham on Sunday, May 31, 2020

One of the officers shown kneeling in the video is Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, the commanding officer of the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica.

The NYPD Patrol Borough Queens South posted photos of the encounter on Twitter.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also praised the moment of solidarity on Twitter.

Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee took to Twitter to bring the moment to the attention of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The demonstration in Jamaica, the protest in Jackson Heights on Saturday and a separate protest at Flushing Meadows Corona Park Sunday evening did not escalate the way demonstrations had in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the weekend.

