Quantcast

Severely burned man found dead in Queens Village: NYPD

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A severely burned man was found dead near a bank in Queens Village on Saturday.

Officers from the 105th Precinct, along with FDNY personnel, responded to a 911 regarding a fire near an HSBC Bank located at 220-09 Hillside Ave. just before 1 p.m. on May 30.

Firefighters extinguished the “rubbish fire” and personnel discovered a severely burned man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death

An FDNY spokesperson said that the fire is under investigation by fire marshals.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Woman punches employee in the head during robbery at Fresh Pond Farm Market in Ridgewood
Woman punches employee in the head during robbery at Fresh Pond Farm Market in Ridgewood
Early-morning shooting left one man dead and another injured in Jamaica
Early-morning shooting left one man dead and another injured in Jamaica


Skip to toolbar