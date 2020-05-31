Severely burned man found dead in Queens Village: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A severely burned man was found dead near a bank in Queens Village on Saturday.

Officers from the 105th Precinct, along with FDNY personnel, responded to a 911 regarding a fire near an HSBC Bank located at 220-09 Hillside Ave. just before 1 p.m. on May 30.

Firefighters extinguished the “rubbish fire” and personnel discovered a severely burned man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death

An FDNY spokesperson said that the fire is under investigation by fire marshals.