DEVELOPING: Demonstrators gather in Astoria Park for peaceful protest

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Astoria Park for a peaceful protest Monday night in response to the police-involved death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday a curfew that will take place citywide from 11 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent the looting, vandalism, fires and other incidents seen during protests in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the last four nights.

Previous protests in Queens have have been relatively peaceful compared to the chaotic scenes in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The trend continued Monday, as the protest in Astoria Park started at 7 p.m. and has remained peaceful.

Astoria Park. Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/QlhQAKNhhV — Laura Pittenger (@lapittenger) June 2, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the night.