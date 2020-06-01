Flushing Interfaith Council receives $20,000 grant to support community relief efforts

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Flushing Interfaith Council received a $20,000 emergency grant to support community relief efforts addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Robin Hood Foundation, a charitable organization which attempts to alleviate problems caused by poverty in New York City, allocated the funding to the Flushing Interfaith Council.

The council will work in partnership with member organizations including the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, the Sikh Temple of New York, and the Flushing Jewish Community Center.

“We very much appreciate this opportunity to scale up our efforts as the Flushing Interfaith Council joins the collective effort to address the economic and social crisis in our community, caused by the current pandemic,” said Nancy Bruno, of Church on the Hill and board secretary of the Flushing Interfaith Council. “Our members are already active in enhancing efforts to provide food in several local pantries, but this grant will enable us to coordinate food services with social services, counseling and direct emergency funds.”

Flushing has experienced a large number of COVID-19 deaths in local senior centers and a huge impact on local businesses. An increasing number of individuals are lining up at local food pantries for assistance, according to the Council.

The short-term grant will help its partners pay social services and counseling staff, advise small businesses, support affiliated food pantries, and increase capacity to deliver food to the elderly and homebound.

“During such times of distress, one’s spirituality gets tested. This is the time to realize one God in all and serve all humanity without discrimination or bias of race, ethnicity, faith or religion,” said Harpreet Singh Wahan, of the Sikh Center of New York and a founding member of the Flushing Interfaith Council.

Community members needing assistance should submit requests to help@flushingfriends.org. For more information about the Flushing Interfaith Council, click here.

The Queens Interfaith Council includes the Flushing Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends; the Bahá’í Community of Queens; the Free Synagogue of Flushing; the Hindu Temple Society of North America; the Muslim Progressive Traditionalist Alliance; Pax Christi Queens; the Sikh Center of New York; the Eckankar Community of Queens; and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Queens.