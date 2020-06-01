Police vehicle hit with ‘unknown projectile’ Sunday night in Arverne: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An occupied NYPD SUV sustained damage after being hit by an “unknown projectile” while parked in Arverne on Sunday night, according to the police.

The SUV was parked in front of 535 Beach 66th St., around 11:40 p.m., when it was hit by an unknown projectile, according to the NYPD. The rear window and the rear tailgate of the car were damaged as a result of the projectile.

According to the police, the damage may have been caused by a bullet, although no ballistics were recovered from the scene. A police spokesperson would not comment on whether the incident was part of a protest.

No injuries from the incident were reported and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

QNS was unable to independently verify this claim.

The damaged SUV is one of several police vehicles to sustain damage as a result of the weekend’s protests over the death of George Floyd and the continuation of police violence against black men and women across the country.