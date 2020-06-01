Queens borough president announces community board appointments for 2020-22 term

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee announced the appointments of more than 300 individuals who will serve across Queens’ 14 community boards for the 2020-2022 term.

Of the 339 appointees for their respective community boards, 76 are first time members who have not served in the local representative bodies, while the other 263 are re-appointments. The 339 appointees began their two-year terms on May 31, 2020. Those terms expire on March 31, 2022.

Lee notes the first-time members demonstrated both an understanding of the community’s needs and a commitment to serving the respective community districts.

“Service on a Queens community board requires substantial time and energy, and the borough is grateful to the 339 appointees and the hundreds of other civic-minded applicants for their dedication to public service,” said Lee. “I have every confidence and trust in these 339 appointees’ commitment and abilities to serve and strengthen the future of the Borough of Families.”

The office received 595 applications, including 252 from those who had never previously served on a community board and 343 from those with prior experience and/or who were re-applying at the conclusion of their 2020 term.

The Queens borough president’s office began accepting applications for community board membership on Jan. 13, with a deadline set for Jan. 31. Lee, who took over as president after Melinda Katz began her term as Queens district attorney in the beginning of January, then extended the deadline to March 13, giving individuals six more weeks to apply. The office then postponed the nominations, which were originally scheduled for April 1.

Lee announced on March 30 that community board members whose terms had been set to expire on March 31 would continue serving for an additional 60 days — citing “extraordinary circumstances” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic — pursuant to Chapter 70, Section 2800(a) of the New York City Charter: “Members shall serve until their successors are appointed but no member may serve more than 60 days after the expiration of his or her original term unless reappointed by the borough president…”

According to the borough president’s office, Lee has made a “concerted effort to balance both experience and new voices within the borough’s community boards. The borough president has also sought to ensure that each City Council district included within a community board district is fairly represented on that Community Board.”

“All Community Board Districts in Queens include more than one City Council district, and Borough President Lee has continued to the steady move toward making every community board more representative of all the City Council districts within their boundaries,” the borough president’s office press release states.

There are 59 community boards citywide, including 14 in Queens, and each hold monthly full membership meetings. The boards also hold hearings and issue recommendations about the city budget, municipal service delivery and numerous other matters that impact their communities.

All Queens community board members are appointed by the Queens borough president, pursuant to the City Charter, with half of the appointments recommended by the City Council members representing their respective districts. Each board has up to 50 unsalaried members, with each member serving a two-year term. All Community Board members who wish to continue serving on a Board are required to re-apply at the conclusion of their two-year term and are subject to review and reconsideration.

Lee’s appointments for the 14 Queens community boards are as follows:

Community Board 1 (Astoria, Old Astoria, Long Island City, Queensbridge, Ditmars, Ravenswood, Steinway, Garden Bay, Woodside): Rose Ann Alafogiannis, Daniel Aliberti, Paula Avila-Guillen, Louise Bordley, Gerald Caliendo, Irak Dahir Cehonski, Mackenzi Farquer, Shahenaz Hamde, Evie Hantzopoulos, Amy Hau, Vanessa Jones-Hall, Richard Khuzami, Nancy Konipol, Jaroslaw Kril, Hannah Lupien, Amin Mehedi, Antonio Meloni, Eric Mouchette, Mary O’Hara, Juliet Payabyab, Rose Marie Poveromo, Yawne Robinson, Thomas Ryan, Marie Torniali, Rod Townsend, Judy Trilivas, Kathleen Warnock.

Community Board 2 (Maspeth, Sunnyside, Woodside, Long Island City): Amparo Abel-Bey, Thalia Batan, Nicholas Berkowitz, Sandra Bigitschke, Tannia Chavez, Osman Chowdhury, Stephen Cooper, Lisa Ann Deller, Morry Galonoy, Kenneth Greenberg, Jordan Levine, Sheila Lewandowski, Dominick Lippolis, Taina McShane, Thomas Mituzas, Clara Oza, Bianca Ozeri, Steven Raga, Norberto Saldana, Regina Shanley, Lauren Springer, Rebecca Trent, John Vaichunas, Julie Jaehee Won, Frank Wu.

Community Board 3 (Jackson Heights, North Corona, East Elmhurst): Kham Blatta, Ann Brown, Mark Buhrmester, Sonya Davis, Vivian Dock, Margaret Dozier, Vasantrai Gandhi, Kevin Hughes, Steven Kulhanek, Marta LeBreton, Rafael Moreno, Richard Mullings, Ladisla Perez, Dorothy Phelan, Jairo Rodriguez, Leoncio Romero, Edmund Rosenbaum, David Rosero, Jimmy Smith, Shanel Thomas, Toi Washington-Simon.

Community Board 4 (Elmhurst, Corona, Corona Heights): Chaio-Chung Chen, Yi Chen, Lorena Diaz, Kristen Gonzalez, Carol Machulski, Sunil Mahat, Patricia Martin, Matthew McElroy, Gurdip Narula, Alexandra Owens, Alexa Ponce, Oscar Rios, Lucy Schilero, Alton Derrick Smith, Dewan Tarek, Marcello Testa, Louis Walker, Rosa Wong.

Community Board 5 (Ridgewood, Maspeth, Glendale, Middle Village, South Elmhurst): Bhubaneshor Adhikari, Antonetta Binanti, Eric Butkiewicz, Robert Cermeli, Patricia Crowley, Dmytro Fedkowskyj, Shawn Fisch, Sukh Gurung, Frederick Heller, Frederick Hoefferle, Richard Huber, Kinga Kurzyna, John Maier, Edgar Mantel, Eileen Moloney, Margaret O’Kane, Michael O’Kane, Michael Porcelli, Kelvin Rodriguez, Luis Rodriguez, Dennis Stephan.

Community Board 6 (Forest Hills, Rego Park): Anisa Ayon, John Dereszawsky, Ethan Felder, Gail Gordon, Brendan Griffith, Bruce Grossberg, Mordechal Zev Hecht, Oded Horodniceanu, Emanuil Kalendarev, Prameet Kumar, Mark Laster, Ralph Leonart, Jonathan Li, Kevin Ly, Tania Padgett, Shari Rolnick, Herbert Schonhaut, Jean Silva, Robert Silver, Marsha Silverstein.

Community Board 7 (Flushing, College Point, Whitestone, Bay Terrace, Malba, Beechhurst, Bayside, Queensboro Hill, Willets Point): Charles Apelian, Michael Cheng, Nicholas Corrado, Fred Fu, Doreen Gatanas, Pablo Hernandez, Jeff Huang, Lawrence Hughes, Eugene Kelty, Esther Lee, Betsy Mak, Barbara McHugh, Michelle Miao, Millicent O’Meally, John Park, Yacov Pshtissky, Paul Rifino, Warren Schreiber, Kevin Shields, Matthew Silverstein, John Tsavalos, Clarissa Wong, Dian Yu, Jie Zhu.

Community Board 8 (Kew Gardens Hills, Utopia, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Briarwood, Jamaica Hills Jamaica Estates, Holliswood, Flushing South): Dilafroz Ahmed, Jagir Singh Bains, Heather Bennett-Idels, Robert Hoyt Block, Carolyn Brown, Susan Clearly, Kenneth Cohen, Solomon Davydov, Maria DeInnocentiis, Allen Eisenstein, Carolann Foley, Kevin Forrestal, Howard Fried, Bhitihara-Martha Fulton, James Gallagher, Joshua Glickman, Marc Haken, Michael Hannibal, Steven Konigsberg, Elke Maerz, Jennifer Martin, David Mordukhaen, Dilip Nath, Shlomo Nisanov, Alan Ong, Tamara Osherov, Hersh Parekh, Simon Pelman, Frances Peterson, Charlton Rhee, Jesse Rosenbaum, Seymour Schwartz, Harbachan Singh, Mohammed Tohin.

Community Board 9 (Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, Kew Gardens, Ozone Park): Inderpaul Ahluwalia, Sherry Algredo, Dilraj Batchu, Julio Batista, Dulal Bhattacharjee, Kamal Bhuiyan, Latchman Budhau, Daniel Chu, Marylin Costodo, Sandra Datnarain, Stephen Esposito, Charterine Feeney, Laraine Fletcher, Joseph Iaboni, Kemanad Kishore, Raquel Olivares, Regina Santoro, Jarnail Singh, Mohinder Singh, Sursattie Singh, Alexandria Sumpter-Delves.

Community Board 10 (Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Howard Beach, South Richmond Hill): Mohamed Amin, Luis Amorium, James Caruso, Anthony Cosentino, Frank Dardani, Anoop Dhanpat, Irene Dimoh, Geoffrey Duldulao, John Fazio, Edna Fraylom, Peter Granickas, Romeo Hitall, Pierre Kishun, Phillip Lynch, Jr., Dorothy Mitchell, Cynthia Marie Mocombe, Fazlurrahman Mohamed, Jose Quijano, Raja G.S. Rathour, Nellie Santiago, Asheley Siewnarine, Jody Stahl, Marilyn Vecchio, Linda Walker.

Community Board 11 (Bayside, Auburndale, Oakland Gardens, Little Neck, Douglaston, East Flushing, Hollis Hills): Sila Asa, Adriana Aviles, Carin Bail, Lana Bind, Lander Bravo, Sharon M. Chin, Victor Dadras, Lourdes December, Albert Galatan, Joan Garippa, Barbara Gillespie, Rosemarie Guidice, Laura James, Mohan Jethwani, Stanley Jin, Douglas Montgomery, Allan Palzer, Wendy Pelle-Beer, Stephen Pivawer, Gunjan P. Rastogi, Jyothi Sriram, Sam Wong.

Community Board 12 (Jamaica, South Jamaica, Hollis, St. Albans, South Ozone Park, Addesleigh Park, Springfield Gardens): Jacqueline Boyce, Maxine Brannon, Kenny Carter, Manuel Caughman, Clifton Diaz, Mabel Everett, Marcia Francis, Glenn Greenidge, Nurul Haque, Richard Hogan, Derek Irby, Khondokar Tarikul Islam, Crystal Issac, Audrey Lee Jacobs, Aiysha Jaggassar-Johnson, Michele Keller, Edward McKay, Charline Ogbeni, Rodney Pride, Akther H. Rahman, Jean Randolph-Castro, Kamal Saleem, Fitzroy Searles, Owen Shakespeare, Florence Simmons, Yvette Sledge, Geraldine Taylor-Brown, Toni Totten, Linette Townsley, Brian White, Khari White, Jeanette Wilson.

Community Board 13 (Queens Village, Glen Oaks, New Hyde Park, Bellerose, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Floral Park, Springfield Gardens, Bellaire): Angela Augugliaro, Isa Avery, Corey Bearak, Alain Berrouet, Charles Farruggia, Seymour Finkelstein, Lorraine Gittens-Bridges, Robert Glover, Vernal Holder, Andy Laine, Michael E. Mallia, Sophia Mighty, Kangela Moore, Michael O’Keeffe, Cinnamon Paltoo, Nagassar Ramgarib, Anup Kumar Ramnauth, Peter Richards, Patricia Robinson, Ashok Satkalmi, Mathew Thomas, Jermaine Washington, Sr., Nantasha Williams.

Community Board 14 (The Rockaways, Rockaway Point, Breezy Point, Roxbury, Neponsit, Belle Harbor, Rockaway Park, Seaside, Broad Channel, Hammels, Sommerville, Edgemere, Arverne, Bayswater, Wavecrest, Far Rockaway, Rockaway Beach): Audrey Amsterdam-Handy, Khaleel Anderson, Louis Caucig, Andrea Colon, Ahmad Edwards, Noreen Ellis, Jack Epter, Joanne Fogarty, Dave Heffernan, Tamera Jacobs, Felicia Johnson, Betty Leon, Annette Lord Cohen, Ife Maijeh, Rosalyn Mason, Sonia Moise, Helen Montero, Kevin Morgan, Dolores Orr, Harold Paez, Eddy Pastore, Linda Plummer, Sheneca Sharpe, Christopher Tedesco, Jose Velez, Gordon Williams, Tyrone Worsley.