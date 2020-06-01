Queens’ first Pet Food Pantry to offer relief to animal owners struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

To help families who need support for their pets during the coronavirus pandemic, Community Board 9 and the Latin American Intercultural Alliance (LAIA) is hosting its first ever free Pet Food Pantry in Queens on Wednesday, June 3.

Pet owners can pick up supplies from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the George Seuffert, Sr. Bandshell parking lot in Forest Park at Woodhaven Boulevard between Myrtle Avenue and Park Lane South.

The Queens Pet Pantry food giveaway will take place in parks from Far Rockaway to Astoria throughout June.

The initiative is spearheaded by Ruben Cruz, chair of LAIA, and Kenichi Wilson, chair of Community Board 9.

“While food security for our residents during the COVID-19 crisis is essential, many of our pet owning residents likewise need help providing for our beloved pets,” said Ruben Cruz, chair of LAIA, the only nonprofit organization in south Queens. “Now, at least, we can provide some small contribution to our resident pet owners in Queens that was sorely needed.”

Cruz became aware of the need for the Queens Pet Pantry when he came across a COVID-19 Pet Hotline offering pet free food in Manhattan, Bronx and Brooklyn, but not in Queens.

Diaz then set up appointments with local pet owners and went to Brooklyn to pick up pet supplies on their behalf and delivered them. At the Brooklyn location, Diaz met Jess Sweeney, senior program manager, of Response and Engagement at the ASPCA, where he discussed the need for a Queens location.

Following a meeting with the Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare, ASPCA, the Humane Society, NYC Parks & Recreation, and Queens Community Board 9, Diaz was able to set up the Queens Pet Pantry.

Wilson, a fellow pet lover, wholeheartedly embraced the project donating the use of his trucks to pick up and deliver supplies for the pet pantry.

“This is the first event of its kind and we look forward to how we can do similar programs in the future,” Wilson said. “I will be there in person and am very excited to meet everyone and hear all of the great stories about their beloved pets!”

To RSVP for the Queens Pet Pantry, call 212-956-1299 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 347-995-2745 from 2 to 6 p.m.