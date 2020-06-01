Quantcast

Triple shooting in Jamaica leaves two dead, another in critical condition: NYPD

Photos by Lloyd Mitchell
Cops from the 113th Precinct investigate a triple shooting at 137th Avenue and Bennett Street.

Two people died and a third was in critical condition following a triple shooting in Jamaica early Monday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Around 2:30 p.m., on Monday, June 1, police received a call about the triple shooting in front of 179-16 137th Ave., cops said. EMS personnel arrived and declared two of the victims dead at the scene.

The third victim was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and a police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

