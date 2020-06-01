Virtual Queens jobs recruitment fair returns Wednesday afternoon

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and the city begins to reopen its economy, Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee announced a third “Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair” will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

The program aims to connect borough residents seeking jobs with employers in numerous different fields.

“Amidst the devastating impact of COVID-19, many employers are hiring to fill jobs in key sectors of our economy,” Lee said. “We will have returning and new employers to answer questions live about available jobs now, including contact tracers, Census jobs, support professionals and more. The road to recovery and rebuild is on the horizon, and we want Queens to be at the forefront.”

Prospective applicants interested in participating in the live interactive Q&A via Zoom webinar must RSVP by Tuesday, June 2 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp. The June 3 Jobs Recruitment Fair will also be livestreamed at www.queensbp.org/recruitmentfair.

“Now more than ever, it is extremely important that we get a complete and accurate 2020 Census count and community members throughout Queens can help,” US Census Bureau New York Regional Director Jeff Behler said. “First, we need everyone to fill out their 2020 Census, whether online, over the phone or on paper. Then, we need every willing and able Queens resident to apply for a short-term temporary job with the 2020 Census. $28 per hour and a great way to serve your community by ensuring all of Queens was counted.”

The pandemic wreaked havoc on two of the boroughs key economic engines, JFK and LaGuardia airports.

“The Council for Airport Opportunity (CAO) is once again honored to partner with Queens Borough President Sharon Lee,” CAO Executive Director Andrew Campbell said. “We are seeing a growing need for more airport workers as we begin to safely and slowly recover from this devastating pandemic. This recruitment fair will help the Queens community gain access to much-needed employment opportunities.”

While the United States Tennis Association has yet to determine if the U.S. Open will return this summer to the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, it will still take part in Wednesday’s program.

“On behalf of the USTA National Tennis Center, we are excited to participate in the Queens Borough President’s Virtual Recruitment Fair,” USTA Manager for Community Relations & Special Events Kathleen Cassino said. “We hope everyone remains safe at home and we look forward to virtually meeting some great talent within the Queens community.”

Queens College will also take part.

“We are proud to be a part of this vital initiative at a time when so many people, including our students, are persevering,” Queens College Interim President William Tramantano said. “One of the reasons that we thrive as a borough is our shared vision of community, supporting one another’s efforts in challenging times. This outreach will affect positive change, resulting in a stronger and more unified community.”

Jamaica-based Queens Centers for Progress (QCP), which provides support to children and adults who have developmental disabilities, operating nine group homes across the borough, will also engage in the recruitment fair, according to its Human Resources Assistant Michelle Jenkins.

“QCP is committed to hiring career-minded people willing to make a difference in providing support to our special people,” Jenkins said.