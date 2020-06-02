Bayside’s Christie & Co. Salon set to reopen with new social distancing guidelines in place

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the city approaches its third month of the shutdown, many are wondering when will beauty salons reopen?

In Bayside, the Christie & Co. Salon is prepared to reopen providing a safe and healthy environment for its clients and 160 employees, after undergoing a $16,000 renovation to comply with the new social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We now have acrylic dividers between the 14 sinks and ultraviolet wands to clean and disinfect the counters and chairs,” said Lois Christie, president and owner of Christie & Co. Salon. “We also have disposable capes, paper gowns, face shields, and touch points of hand sanitizers throughout the salon.”

The salon’s 24 styling stations have been reduced to 12 stations that are placed 6 feet apart. Additionally, their retail space has been recreated into a processing center for clients who come in to color their hair.

Christie & Co. Salon was established 50 years ago in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center, located at 23-64 Bell Blvd., providing services such as hair, nails, makeup, and much more. It is a member of Intercoiffure, the most prestigious beauty organization worldwide with a headquarters in Paris. Christie served as the first female president of Intercoiffure America/Canada and as world vice president.

The salon was considered a nonessential business and temporarily closed its doors in mid-March adhering to the city’s mandated stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak. Christie told QNS that the salon lost $350,000 in revenue as a result of the shutdown.

Salons are slated to reopen when New York City reaches Phase 2 of New York State’s Forward Plan. The city is slated to begin entering Phase 1 on June 8, with the opening of manufacturing, construction, wholesale and agriculture businesses, as well as curbside retail.

“I never thought we would be closed this long,” Christie said. “Nobody has the playbook for what’s happening in the industry right now. I think it’s a little challenging for clients, staff and owners. However, when you start to look at the basics — our license and training as professional cosmetologists, estheticians, and nail techs — we train in sanitation and hygiene. That’s our basic education.”

The challenge now, Christie says, is figuring out how to schedule staff members and clients, in order to reduce the number of people that enter the salon.

“I am 30 percent down since it’s only by appointment,” Christie said. “We’re by a mall where we have 100 people walk in a week, and that can’t happen anymore. I think we have to be very careful and see how the traffic flow is going to adjust the staff schedule intelligently.”

While Christie anxiously anticipates reopening, she is making sure her staff members receive proper training and personal protective equipment (PPE).

“With common sense approach, we’re certainly ready and practicing defensive measures for the safety of our clients and staff,” Christie said. “For example, when you walk in, we will take your temperature and you must wear a mask. If you don’t have one, we will provide you with a mask and it must be on at all times.”

For Christie, it’s important for consumers to be cognizant of certain things upon the reopening of salons.

Her reopening protocols are from a new set of guidelines she created for their salon, which also serves as a plan for other businesses in the salon industry to follow as well.

Christie’s 10-step guideline entitled “New Sanitation and Hygiene Procedure for Salons to Reopen and Maintain Best Practices” include:

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY — Through a receptionist only! Scheduled appointments will allow the team to manage the amount of people in the salon at any given time, since they will be working with a limited crew. Stylists or colorists may be working a different schedule due to limited customers in the salon.

QUESTIONS — Clients calling to schedule an appointment will be asked:

Have you or anyone in your household had COVID-19?

Have you had fever / cough / loss of taste or smell?

Have you been tested for COVID-19 (Did you complete the 14-day quarantine?)

NEW SALON PROTOCOL — Upon entering all clients and staff will have their temperature taken with a digital thermometer. Anyone with 99.5 or more will be declined services that day and all employees will be sent home.

MASKS REQUIRED — Clients and all SERVICE PROVIDERS MUST WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES during SERVICES in salon. (PLEASE UNDERSTA N D, IF YOU ARE HAVING HAIR COLOR THE M ASKS STRINGS WILL GET S O ILED BRING ADDITIONAL M AS KS WITH YOU )

HAND SANITIZERS — Will be at the front door upon arrival as well as many touch points throughout the salon. Additionally, each station will have hand sanitizers. UV WANDS and UV SANITIZERS will be available at stations and various locations in the salon.

STYLING STATIONS and CHAIRS — Will be wiped down after each client. Disposable shampoo capes will be used whenever possible.

SOCIAL DISTANCING — All chairs will be 6 feet distance and we will be controlling the amount of clients waiting or in the salon at any one time.

TOOLS, BRUSHES & CAPES — Will be sanitized after each client. Also, CLIENT GOWNS will be provided in cello bags and immediately placed in the laundry bin.

NO WAITING in groups of more than 2 clients/staff at any given time.

CONSISTENT CLEANING AND SANITIZING — Cleaning crew will consistently use sanitation wipes and UV wands during business hours.

“We’ve supported the community for 50 years, and now, we’re asking the community to support us and they may have to be patient and understanding with the new appointment system,” Christie said. “Our policies are to protect the clients and ourselves.”