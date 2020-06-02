Richards, Rajkumar cross-endorse each other in respective bids for public office

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Queens borough president candidate Donovan Richards and state Assembly candidate Jenifer Rajkumar endorsed each other in their respective bids for office.

Richards, who has represented southeast Queens and the Rockaways in the City Council since 2013, is one of five people running to get the Democratic nomination for Queens borough president. Rajkumar is challenging Michael Miller in Assembly District 38.

“I am honored to endorse Donovan Richards who represents the future and the new Queens. He has served the people of our borough with distinction in the city council,” Rajkumar said. “His exemplary leadership is exactly what we need in the Queens borough president’s office. He is the best person to uplift all of Queens’ diverse communities, create new jobs, build more affordable housing and improve our schools.”

Richards expressed his support for the lawyer and former New York state government official in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration.

“Jenifer Rajkumar is a passionate and fearless advocate who has fought long and hard for civil rights and a better future for the diverse communities of Queens,” Richards said. “She will bring strong leadership and energy to her district. She will be a true partner for all the people of South Queens in the State Capitol.”

Richards has previously been endorsed by numerous organizations, including the Queens Democratic Party, the United Federation of Teachers, 32BJ SEIU and a handful of elected officials including former Queens Borough President Clair Shulman.

In addition to Richards, Rajkumar has picked up the endorsement of Councilman Ben Kallos and the New American Voters Association, among others.

Both Rajkumar and Richards will each be on the ballot on June 23. Queens residents can vote through mail in ballots which can be requested at https://nycabsentee.com/.