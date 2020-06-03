Addabbo joins New York Legal Assistance Group to provide free legal advice for struggling constituents

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With the COVID-19 pandemic receding and as the city prepares to reopen parts of its economy, many Queens residents are struggling with housing, unemployment insurance, and other issues that are difficult to navigate without legal consultation.

State Senator Joseph Addabbo is partnering with the New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG) to provide his constituents with free legal advice by phone appointment.

On Thursday, June 11, NYLAG will block off the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to call those who register for appointments through Addabbo’s office. Each time slot is 45 minutes and NYLAG will call everyone at their scheduled appointment time and conduct an intake interview if the issue is something that NYLAG can assist with and if not, the legal group will endeavor to provide a referral with a legal expert in the field.

“When involved in a legal situation, with all the complications and specifics, finding reliable legal advice can be a difficult task,” Addabbo said. “Add on top of that a global health pandemic, and things may seem out of reach. That is why I am proud to once again partner with the New York Legal Assistance Group, who have a proven history of helping my constituents with their legal issues.”

In addition to housing and unemployment, NYLAG can assist with additional topics such as disability and healthcare benefits, identity theft, debt management, immigration, divorce and custody, partner violence, employment, and advanced planning. In the past, NYLAG has offered their services with their Mobile Legal Help Center van located at various sites in Addabbo’s district, however, the legal group will conduct phone calls to adhere to social distancing rules while assisting individuals.

In order to schedule an appointment for a free intake call from NYLAG, contact Addabbo’s district office at 718-736-1111.