Hundreds attend Queensbridge Park vigil held for George Floyd

Photo by Angélica Acevedo

On the seventh day of George Floyd demonstrations, organizers held a vigil to remember the man who was killed by a white police officer and three other police officers, and call for justice to be served for the countless other lives taken by police.

Hundreds gathered at Queensbridge Park for the vigil. Police were on the scene, but were staying several feet away from the protesters.

