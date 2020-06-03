Hundreds attend Queensbridge Park vigil held for George Floyd

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On the seventh day of George Floyd demonstrations, organizers held a vigil to remember the man who was killed by a white police officer and three other police officers, and call for justice to be served for the countless other lives taken by police.

Hundreds gathered at Queensbridge Park for the vigil. Police were on the scene, but were staying several feet away from the protesters.

police staying several feet away from the protesters pic.twitter.com/zaEa5vJDRO — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 3, 2020

abt sharing on social media: one person said “there are bad actors that will share the negativity, that will only share the looting. For every one thing that got looted, there are hundreds of us, thousands of, protesting peacefully.” — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 4, 2020

A Black man said their parents didn’t think “we would be standing here, doing the same thing they were doing 20 yrs ago.” He said he thinks of his 2 daughters when he thinks of Breonna Taylor. “To think they could be shot just cause of the color of their skin. It has to stop.” — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 4, 2020