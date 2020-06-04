Cops cuff man who threatened peaceful protesters with multi-bladed weapon in Whitestone

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man who threatened peaceful protesters in Whitestone with a multi-bladed weapon earlier this week was arrested Thursday, June 4.

Multiple videos uploaded to social media showed Frank Cavalluzzi, a 54-year-old man from Flushing, screaming at protesters and threatening them with a weapon on the Cross Island Parkway overpass in Whitestone on Tuesday, June 2.

Cavalluzzi has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and reckless endangerment, according to the NYPD.

The incident began when Cavalluzzi pulled his car up in front of the protesters, who were calling for justice for George Floyd and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, at the intersection of the Cross Island Parkway and Clintonville Street. In one video, he can be seen getting out of his car and yelling at protesters for allegedly throwing an object as his vehicle.

Cavalluzzi then chased the protesters with the weapon, which appeared to be attached to his right arm, before getting back in his car and driving off, nearly hitting protesters as he left.

Police responded to the incident and remained at the site of the protest until early evening, according to witnesses at the gathering.