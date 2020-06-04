Cops searching for missing 13-year-old Jamaica girl

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen from Jamaica.

Valeria Marcillo, 13, went missing from her Jamaica home on Wednesday, June 3, around 2 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Marcillo is described as Hispanic, and is 5 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants, according to the police.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.