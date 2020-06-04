LIVE UPDATES: Protesters calling for policing reform march from Cunningham Park to Queens Borough Hall

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY ZACHARY GEWELB AND JACOB KAYE

Demonstrators took to the streets in Fresh Meadows to rally for policing reforms proposed by the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after after Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, reigniting the issue of police brutality against African Americans and Black people in the United States.

Please join me in this march and rally. Six years ago in NY Eric Garner was choked to death on video for the world to see. If we had held those officers accountable then, would George Floyd have been killed with such depravity? We New Yorkers cannot let this happen again! pic.twitter.com/COfOKDiU5n — John C. Liu (@LiuNewYork) June 3, 2020

Sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s. A perfect day to join us for a march from Cunningham Park (parking lot at 196 & Union) to #Queens Borough Hall at 1pm for criminal justice reforms. #WearAMask and have a great day #NYC. @LiuNewYork @AliciaHyndman #GeorgeFloyd — Barry Grodenchik (@BarryGrodenchik) June 4, 2020

In Queens, protests have remained relatively peaceful, but not without incident.

Peaceful protests calling for justice for George Floyd in Whitestone were met with racist and menacing attacks from anti-protesters earlier this week.

However, protests in Hollis, Jackson Heights and Astoria, as well as a vigil held at Queensbridge Park have gone off without escalation from police and demonstrators, compared to the rest of the city.

Protesters started to gather around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at Cunningham Park — located at 196th Street and Union Turnpike — to make signs in the parking lot before the official 1 p.m. start time.

The rally made its way to Borough Hall by 3 p.m., right on schedule.

@LiuNewYork arrives at Queens Borough Hall. @AliciaHyndman just said this was coordinated with state legislators reresenting the entire state of NY. pic.twitter.com/k6EiZaCdJZ — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 4, 2020

“We are tired and we are not going to take it anymore! America must change!” #protest at #BoroughHall pic.twitter.com/xomXpEFDZc — Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 4, 2020

A separate rally, organized by high school students, according to City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, began in Sunnyside early Thursday afternoon.

Out in Sunnyside marching for justice. This march was organized by a fierce, local high school students. pic.twitter.com/BxbgDmGpP9 — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) June 4, 2020

sunnyside queens, NY ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 #BlackLivesMatter yes I’m aware this is from my apartment, as I’ve been fortunate enough to be working remotely right now, but I stand in solidarity to all the protesters pic.twitter.com/kaepSopa8q — nicholas blair (@nnicholasblairr) June 4, 2020

#Sunnyside was out in force today, marching for justice for #GeorgeFloyd & making sure everyone near & far chanted #blacklivesmatter. It was powerful & inspiring to be there. It was organized by young women of color, led by Tuli Hannan, who is a student at Info Tech HS in #LIC. pic.twitter.com/J8DNSw3BLj — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) June 4, 2020

With reporting from Dean Moses and Angélica Acevedo.

This is a developing story.