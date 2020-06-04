Suozzi to distribute PPE to residents in Little Neck, Bayside and Bay Terrace

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As New York City prepares to enter phase 1 of reopening, Congressman Tom Suozzi is distributing thousands of much needed PPE Thursday afternoon to residents in Little Neck and Bayside.

The congressman is partnering with the City of New York and Long Island Laboring Against COVID-19 (LILAC), a student-led nonprofit organized by Syosset High School freshman, Sabrina Guo.

LILAC donated the personal protective equipment (PPE) that includes paper masks, cloth masks and hand sanitizer.

“I am proud to partner with LILAC in delivering much-needed PPE to the residents of Queens. Together we will keep the curve flat and get through this,” Suozzi said.

Suozzi will be at the Commonpoint Queens Samuel Field Center in Little Neck from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.on June 4. He will be joined by staff members Barbara Becker Bruno, Judy Vladimir, and others.

Afterwards, Suozzi will be joined by members of the Bay Terrace Community Alliance to continue the distribution of PPE at the Bay Terrace Association of Coops, located at 23-50 Waters Edge Drive in Bayside, from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, June 5, Suozzi will distribute PPE at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. He will be joined by Senator John Liu, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, Councilmember Paul Vallone, and members of the Bay Terrace Community Alliance.