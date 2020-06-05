Demonstrators organize vigils across Queens on Breonna Taylor’s birthday

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A series of vigils were planned on June 5 in Queens and throughout the city on what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.

Taylor, a Black woman who was an EMT, was fatally shot by police officers in her apartment in Kentucky in March.

Taylor’s death — along with the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after after Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes — have reigniting the issue of police brutality against African Americans and Black people in the United States.

Vigils were planned across the city to remember Taylor on her birthday — including three in Queens: one in Astoria Park at 5:30 p.m.; one at Court Square in Long Island City at 6 p.m.; and one at Queensbridge Park at 6:30 p.m.

Hundreds attended the vigil at Astoria Park.

Vigil for #BreonnaTaylor at Astoria Park.

We will protest each and every day until justice is served and we #DefundThePolice. We won't stop for rain, we won't stop for half- measures. Breonna would have been 27 today. #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/raeDiJylka — Jesse #CancelRent for City Council (@JesseCerrotti) June 5, 2020

The demonstration at Court Square has been peaceful and without incident.

Peaceful, silent protest at Court Square in LIC, Queens. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/FTBpuBUahs — Amanda Andries (@BCNewsy) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, demonstrators braved the rain at Queensbridge Park to honor Taylor.

This is a developing story.