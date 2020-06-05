Quantcast

Demonstrators organize vigils across Queens on Breonna Taylor’s birthday

A series of vigils were planned on June 5 in Queens and throughout the city on what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.

Taylor, a Black woman who was an EMT, was fatally shot by police officers in her apartment in Kentucky in March.

Taylor’s death — along with the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after after Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes — have reigniting the issue of police brutality against African Americans and Black people in the United States.

Vigils were planned across the city to remember Taylor on her birthday — including three in Queens: one in Astoria Park at 5:30 p.m.; one at Court Square in Long Island City at 6 p.m.; and one at Queensbridge Park at 6:30 p.m.

Hundreds attended the vigil at Astoria Park.

The demonstration at Court Square has been peaceful and without incident.

Meanwhile, demonstrators braved the rain at Queensbridge Park to honor Taylor.

This is a developing story. 

