Demonstrators organize vigils across Queens on Breonna Taylor’s birthday

A series of vigils were planned on June 5 in Queens and throughout the city on what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.
Taylor, a Black woman who was an EMT, was fatally shot by police officers in her apartment in Kentucky in March.
Taylor’s death — along with the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after after Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes — have reigniting the issue of police brutality against African Americans and Black people in the United States.
Vigils were planned across the city to remember Taylor on her birthday — including three in Queens: one in Astoria Park at 5:30 p.m.; one at Court Square in Long Island City at 6 p.m.; and one at Queensbridge Park at 6:30 p.m.
Hundreds attended the vigil at Astoria Park.
Vigil for #BreonnaTaylor at Astoria Park.
We will protest each and every day until justice is served and we #DefundThePolice. We won't stop for rain, we won't stop for half- measures. Breonna would have been 27 today. #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/raeDiJylka
— Jesse #CancelRent for City Council (@JesseCerrotti) June 5, 2020
The demonstration at Court Square has been peaceful and without incident.
Peaceful, silent protest at Court Square in LIC, Queens. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/FTBpuBUahs
— Amanda Andries (@BCNewsy) June 5, 2020
Meanwhile, demonstrators braved the rain at Queensbridge Park to honor Taylor.
Despite the rain, #demonstrators gather with flowers amd signs at the #Queensbridgepark for #BreonnaTaylorBirthday pic.twitter.com/lYmBcfRYUO
— Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 5, 2020
#Officers take a moment to speak to #demonstrators about their #presence moments before the #vigil for #BreonnaTaylorBirthday pic.twitter.com/ILybVhEgYj
— Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 5, 2020
#demonstrators say #BreonnaTaylor name 27 times for her birthday pic.twitter.com/sIs0rXJZFr
— Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 5, 2020
#demonstrators place flowers in honor of #BreonnaTaylorBirthday at #queensbridgepark pic.twitter.com/WAiFaSeF2R
— Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 5, 2020
One man speaks out with his daughter about birthdays and remembering #BreonnaTaylor during the #queensbridgepark #vigil pic.twitter.com/J6pPwJH5xG
— Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 5, 2020
One parent, Sherry Ormond, stood amongst her fellow #demonstrators to say #enough is #enough #blacklivesmatter and she does not want to fear for her children’s lives. #queensbridgepark #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/bQx2Qriepy
— Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 5, 2020
At the end of the #vigil at #Queensbridgepark #demonstrators sing Happy Birthday to #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/QgWeQdoa3N
— Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 5, 2020
This is a developing story.