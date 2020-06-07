Cops seek suspect in Astoria stabbing that left one dead, another injured: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating a double stabbing in Astoria Sunday morning that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a call regarding an assault in progress at approximately 6:30 a.m. in front of 28-02 8th St. in Astoria on June 7. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Romeo Bartley with multiple stab wounds to his chest, along with a 34-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the back, according to authorities,

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Bartley — who lived on the same block as the incident — to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that, both victims were stabbed by a man after a dispute. After the stabbings, the man fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police say the suspect is in his 30s and was last seen wearing a read shirt and black pants.