‘Kid’s Peace Movement’ gives Ridgewood’s youth a platform to discuss Black Lives Matter

Photo by Angélica Acevedo

The “Kids Peace Movement” was organized to acknowledge children’s need to “understand, be heard and recognized,” as the Black Lives Matter movement for justice carries on locally and globally.

Sunday’s event, taking place at Grover Cleveland Park in Ridgewood, is led by Kristina Cubero.

“As adults, we fight so many battles, we sometimes forget that kids have battles too,” Cubero’s post announcing the event read. “The Kid’s Peace Movement is here to acknowledge children’s need to understand, be heard [and] recognized as we fight for justice [and] equality while supporting the black community. We are grateful to give them an opportunity to express their thoughts [and] share their hearts amidst this devastating time for us all. Change for the next generation starts now.”

The program includes several community guest speakers, a musical performance by artist Letta J, a march toward Maria Hernandez Park and a kids conversation to wrap up the day.

The organizers prioritize COVID-19 safety measures by enforcing social distancing protocols and encouraging participants to use face masks.

The event can also be live streamed via Zoom: bit.ly/kidspeacemovement.

