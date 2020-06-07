‘Kid’s Peace Movement’ gives Ridgewood’s youth a platform to discuss Black Lives Matter

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The “Kids Peace Movement” was organized to acknowledge children’s need to “understand, be heard and recognized,” as the Black Lives Matter movement for justice carries on locally and globally.

Sunday’s event, taking place at Grover Cleveland Park in Ridgewood, is led by Kristina Cubero.

“As adults, we fight so many battles, we sometimes forget that kids have battles too,” Cubero’s post announcing the event read. “The Kid’s Peace Movement is here to acknowledge children’s need to understand, be heard [and] recognized as we fight for justice [and] equality while supporting the black community. We are grateful to give them an opportunity to express their thoughts [and] share their hearts amidst this devastating time for us all. Change for the next generation starts now.”

The program includes several community guest speakers, a musical performance by artist Letta J, a march toward Maria Hernandez Park and a kids conversation to wrap up the day.

The organizers prioritize COVID-19 safety measures by enforcing social distancing protocols and encouraging participants to use face masks.

The event can also be live streamed via Zoom: bit.ly/kidspeacemovement.

The “Kid’s Peace Movement” kicks off at Grover Cleveland Park in Ridgewood, with a few dozen people practicing social distancing. pic.twitter.com/XprUOeL8eV — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 7, 2020

some more beautiful moments during the #BlackLivesMatter Kids Peace Movement, now marching down Woodward Ave pic.twitter.com/SLPPyx5Xn9 — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 7, 2020

getting lots of cacerolazos, honks, bells, waves from bystanders pic.twitter.com/Shst3NCLTg — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) June 7, 2020