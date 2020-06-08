Astoria woman dies in Grand Central Parkway car crash: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 22-year-old woman from Astoria died in a car crash on the Grand Central Parkway in Corona on Sunday.

On June 7, around 1:22 p.m., a 21-year-old man was driving a 2002 Subaru Impreza eastbound on the Grand Central Parkway near the 51st Avenue exit at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car and hit the median guardrail, according to the NYPD.

After running into the guardrail, a 30-year-old woman driving a 2019 Nissan SUV hit the back of the Subaru, pushing it further into the guardrail, according to the police.

Michelle Garcia, 22, was in the passenger seat of the Subaru and suffered severe injuries to her head and body, police said.

Garcia was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old male driver suffered a minor arm injury and was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

The driver of the Nissan SUV did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash, according to the police.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.