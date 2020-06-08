Quantcast

LIVE UPDATES: Dozens gather for protest outside Queens County Criminal Court in Kew Gardens

Photos by Dean Moses

Protests against police brutality continued in Queens Monday, as demonstrators gathered for a rally outside Queens County Criminal Court in Kew Gardens.

The protest was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on June 8 and drew a heavy police presence.

Approximately 60 demonstrators — many of whom are lawyers and social workers — gathered at the beginning of the protest.

As the protest continued, the crow grew bigger, as did the call to defund the NYPD.

One 8-year-old protester climbed the steps outside the courthouse and pleaded for change.

The group then kneeled during a moment of silence.

This is a developing story. 

