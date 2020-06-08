LIVE UPDATES: Dozens gather for protest outside Queens County Criminal Court in Kew Gardens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Protests against police brutality continued in Queens Monday, as demonstrators gathered for a rally outside Queens County Criminal Court in Kew Gardens.

The protest was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on June 8 and drew a heavy police presence.

Approximately 60 demonstrators — many of whom are lawyers and social workers — gathered at the beginning of the protest.

As the protest continued, the crow grew bigger, as did the call to defund the NYPD.

One 8-year-old protester climbed the steps outside the courthouse and pleaded for change.

“Us black people have done nothing wrong! We are only judged by the color of our skin, and that doesn’t mean anything,” exclaimed an 8-year-old #protester #QueensCriminalCourt #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/DNpZlutVVz — Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 8, 2020

The group then kneeled during a moment of silence.

This is a developing story.