Winning lotto ticket worth over 53K purchased in Murray Hill

A winning lottery ticket worth over $53,000 was sold at a Murray Hill convenience store this weekend.

The winning Take-5 ticket, worth $53,757.50, was purchased at L Y Wilson Stationery, located at 171-75 46th Ave., the New York Lottery announced on Monday. The ticket was picked during the Sunday, June 7, drawing.

The Take-5 drawing is televised every day at 11:21 p.m. Winning numbers are randomly drawn from a field of one to 39.

Late last month, a lottery player in Queens struck it big, winning the second-prize ticket for the May 29 Mega Millions drawing. The ticket, purchased in Flushing, is worth a guaranteed $2 million.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.47 billion to support education in the state in 2018-2019. The contribution accounts for about 13 percent of the total aid local school districts received last year.