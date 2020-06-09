LIVE UPDATES: Hundreds rally against racism and injustice at Juniper Valley Park protest

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Approximately 200 protesters gathered at Juniper Valley Park Tuesday evening to rally against racism and injustice.

The demonstrators gathered under the flagpole at the Middle Village Park in sweltering conditions — the temperature was approximately 85 degrees at the start of the protest — to continue the movement against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

This is a developing story.