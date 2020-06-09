National Supermarket Association, Fidelis Care host food drive for immigrant families

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The National Supermarket Association and insurance company Fidelis Care teamed up for a food drive for immigrant families in College Point earlier this month.

The food drive, named “Let’s Feed NYC,” was held at the National Supermarket Association’s headquarters in College Point on Tuesday, June 2.

The donated food was given to families from P.S. 19, an elementary school in Corona.

About 50 percent of P.S. 19’s students’ parents or guardians are undocumented, according Genie Caliber, the school’s principal.

“Over 33 percent of the families in Public School 19 are living under the federal poverty level,” said Elizabeth Peralta, NSA’s executive director. “We thank all the companies who supported this effort to feed families in New York.”

In addition to Fidelis Care, which provided food donations and bags to pack the food, the food drive was supported by Goya Foods and Porky Products, the first company to donate.

“Fidelis Care understands how challenging these times have been for many families across New York state,” said Pamela Hassen, Fidelis Care’s chief member engagement officer. “We are proud to partner with the NSA to provide local families with the food resources needed to help children live a healthy life.”

Despite the food drive’s success, Peralta reminds people that the work to feed immigrant families, who have been disproportionately affected both healthwise and economically by the COVID-19 crisis, is not over.

The NSA is still accepting food and PPE donations. To donate, contact the National Supermarket Association at 718-747-2860.