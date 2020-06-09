Take-5 ticket worth over 58K sold in Forest Hills

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s just another day, another dollar in Queens.

A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $58,000 was sold at a convenience store in Forest Hills on June 8, one day after a winning Take-5 ticket worth over $53,000 was purchased in Murray Hill.

The Take-5 ticket, worth $57,834.50, was bought at Yellowstone Convenience Store – located at 71-69 Yellowstone Blvd. – and selected for the June 8 Take-5 drawing.

Despite the back-to-back wins, there was an even bigger lottery win in Queens in the past few weeks.

On May 29, a Flushing lottery player won the second prize in the Mega Millions game. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $2 million.

The New York Lottery, the largest state lottery in the country, contributed $3.47 billion to support education in the state in 2018-2019. The contribution accounts for about 13 percent of the total aid local school districts received last year.