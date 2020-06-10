Eleven hospitalized in early morning Corona blaze: FDNY

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Eleven people suffered injuries after an early morning fire tore through two homes in Corona on Wednesday, June 10.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire from a private home located at 94-21 40th Rd., just after 5:40 a.m., according to the FDNY. The fire broke out on the second floor of one of the three-story homes, according to the fire department.

More than 100 firefighters used multiple hose lines to knock down the main body of fire, which was under control by 7:15 a.m., the FDNY said.

Five civilians and six firefighters were transported to local hospitals with injuries from the blaze, according to the authorities.

A search of the building revealed no further injuries to residents.

Four families were displaced as a result of the fire, according to American Red Cross. The nine adults and five children who lost their homes on 40th Road as a result of the fire have been placed into emergency housing in a local hotel.

The nonprofit responds to five-to-25 incidents —including fires and floods — per day in the greater New York region, placing families and individuals in emergency shelter and providing emergency financial assistance.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.