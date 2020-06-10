Eleven hospitalized in early morning Corona blaze: FDNY

Eleven people suffered injuries after an early morning fire tore through two homes in Corona on Wednesday, June 10.
Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire from a private home located at 94-21 40th Rd., just after 5:40 a.m., according to the FDNY. The fire broke out on the second floor of one of the three-story homes, according to the fire department.
More than 100 firefighters used multiple hose lines to knock down the main body of fire, which was under control by 7:15 a.m., the FDNY said.
Five civilians and six firefighters were transported to local hospitals with injuries from the blaze, according to the authorities.
A search of the building revealed no further injuries to residents.
Four families were displaced as a result of the fire, according to American Red Cross. The nine adults and five children who lost their homes on 40th Road as a result of the fire have been placed into emergency housing in a local hotel.
The nonprofit responds to five-to-25 incidents —including fires and floods — per day in the greater New York region, placing families and individuals in emergency shelter and providing emergency financial assistance.
Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.