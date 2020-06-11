Judge sentences man who stabbed roommate to death in Ridgewood apartment: DA

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man who stabbed his roommate to death in their Ridgewood apartment in 2016 has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter earlier this year, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday.

Render Stetson-Shanahan, 30, was found guilty of manslaughter in February after he stabbed 26-year-old Carolyn Bush multiple times inside the Stanhope Street apartment they shared in 2016, the DA said.

Stetson-Shanahan was sentenced via Skype on Wednesday, June 10, to 5 to 15 years in prison by Supreme Court Justice Richard L. Buchter.

“The defendant in this case showed no mercy when he repeatedly plunged a knife into this young woman’s body. The victim’s heart was punctured along with her lung and a major artery,” Katz said. “The defendant chose to have a non-jury trial, and after weighing all the evidence the Court found him guilty of manslaughter. ”

On Sept. 28, 2016, around 11:50 p.m., Stetson-Shanahan and Bush got into an argument, police said at the time. Stetson-Shanahan pulled a knife on Bush, who called 911.

When police arrived, they found Bush with knife wounds to her neck, back and arm. Stetson-Shanahan had knife wounds to his leg, which were later determined to be self-inflicted, police said.

Bush was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Stetson-Shanahan was originally charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and two counts of criminal mischief in 2016.