Man fatally struck on Brooklyn-Queens Expressway after attempting to flee scene of car crash on foot

An SUV driver on Wednesday night fatally struck a man who was attempting to cross the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) on foot after being involved in an earlier collision.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on the BQE in the vicinity of Broadway and East 69 Street (Exit 40) at approximately 10:20 p.m. on June 10.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the 108th Precinct found a 30-year-old man lying unconscious on the road. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that the victim had previously been involved in a car crash at the intersection of 69th Street and Broadway. Police say the man struck another vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

The other driver involved in the collision, still in his vehicle, followed the man as he ran from Broadway onto the eastbound BQE on foot. The man successfully crossed over all three lanes of eastbound traffic and all three lanes of westbound traffic before attempting to run back across the westbound lanes, according to the investigation.

The man continued to flee and was crossing from the center lane to the left lane when the 29-year-old driver of a 2020 Chevy Suburban, who was traveling westbound on the BQE, struck the man, which led to his death, police said. The vehicle operator remained at the scene and was not arrested.

The victim’s is being withheld pending proper family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing.