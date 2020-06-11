TONIGHT: Watch QNS’ virtual Queens borough president debate

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

QNS will host a virtual debate with the candidates for Queens borough president on Thursday, June 11, from 7 to 8 p.m.

QNS digital editor Jacob Kaye and reporter Angélica Acevedo will moderate the debate with the five Democratic candidates for Queens borough president ahead of the June 23 primary election.

Candidates will discuss the recent protests in Queens and across the city, absentee ballots and the importance of voting, how to help small businesses in the borough get back on their feet as the city prepares for reopening, and more.

Candidates for Queens borough president include Councilmen Donovan Richards and Costa Constantinides, former Councilwoman Elizebeth Crowley, retired NYPD Sergeant Anthony Miranda and businessman Dao Yin.