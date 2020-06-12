Christ the King hosts drive-though celebration for the class of 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Despite the challenges presented by social distancing measures, one Middle Village Catholic high school found a way to celebrate its seniors this past weekend – a drive-though pre-graduation celebration.

On Sunday, June 7, seniors graduating from Christ the King Regional High School drove through the school’s campus with their cars decorated, as members of the school’s community celebrated graduates’ achievement from a distance.

“It was a fun filled (albeit bitter sweet) social distancing afternoon, where the administration, teachers and staff lined the school property cheering, holding signs and waving pom poms as the students drove by, congratulating them and wishing them well in all their future endeavors,” said Margaret Keta-Tapalaga, a public relations official for the school. “There were many cheers and tears!”

Each graduate was met with a personal greeting from the school’s LED display on Metropolitan Avenue to being the drive-through event. Upon entering into the campus, seniors were met with a hello from the school’s mascot, music from a DJ, personalized name plates, Christ the King face masks, yearbooks, graduation t-shirts, a senior class photo and greetings from faculty and staff.

On top of the celebration, Christ the King will host an outdoor graduation for its 2020 senior class on June 27.