Join Commonpoint Queens this Sunday for a drive-in movie night screening of ‘Space Jam’

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Commonpoint Queens is inviting families to come out on Sunday, June 14, for a showing of “Space Jam” at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck.

“We’re beyond grateful that we have been able to stay connected with tens of thousands of our program participants in the virtual space, and we’ve been thinking of ways to be able to re-connect in person, in the safest way possible,” said Jared Mintz, director of communications at Commonpoint Queens. “A drive-in movie night allows our community members to come together in a way that truly respects social distancing while allowing for a special shared experience, and that’s incredibly meaningful to us.”

The classic flick starring Michael Jordan, Bill Murray and Bugs Bunny is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. at Leonard’s Palazzo, located at 555 Northern Blvd.

Commonpoint Queens is advising everyone to arrive at 7:30 p.m. to allow time to get all cars in place — spots will be first come first serve. The last car will be allowed in at 8:15 p.m.

All proceeds will go towards the Commonpoint Queens Food Pantry, which helps to provide fresh groceries and hot meals for seniors and community members in need.

Social distancing rules will be in effect for the event:

All vehicle occupants must be members of the same household

Participants may not leave their car (other than to switch seats or to sit on the hood of the car)

Chairs are not permitted

Cars may be parked facing front or back (to enable sitting in back of an SUV or van with tailgate open)

Attendees are welcomed to bring snacks but must retain and discard their trash at home!

The cost is $35 per car. Tickets must be purchased in advance, no payments will be accepted on the night of the event and space is limited. Please register one car per at a time. Each registration must have an additional license plate number on it.

Commonpoint Queens will be organizing additional drive-in movie nights on Sunday, July 19, and Sunday, Aug. 16. Locations for the future events have yet to be determined.

Click here to register for the movie night.