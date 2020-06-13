The best Father’s Day gifts in 2020 for every budget

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JANA BEAUCHAMP

If there’s a year where Dad has been a superhero, it’s this one. Father’s Day is fast approaching, and as dads continue to be our heroes at home, they deserve the best. Here’s the top 20 for every budget, for Father’s Day and throughout the year.

Craft Project Ideas: Free/Priceless

Kids can make their dad feel extra special by making a unique gift that he’ll never forget using any of the fun tutorials from Craft Project Ideas. Celebrate Dad with a 3D card or custom picture frame that tells him “EYE love you,” give him a special message, make a decorative crossword sign, or wheelie truck for the fridge or his desk. Parents can also search for projects based on their children’s age, materials, and more by using the “Project Finder” in the top right corner of the site. Free

Knock Knock Books: Under $10

Knock Knock Books have the most clever ‘Fill in the Love’ vouchers and books for Father’s Day! These little books contain fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your dad is tops! Just complete each line and voila: you have a uniquely personal gift he will read again and again. Make it as nostalgic, loving, or funny as you choose! There’s also the What I Love about Grandpa book that is sure to melt his heart. Starting at $5.00

Party City Grillmaster Apron: Under $10

Party City Grillmaster Apron lets everyone know that Dad is the king of the grill. Not only will it help keep his clothes clean, it has a red and white gingham pocket that’s perfect for holding utensils and seasonings while he cooks. This black fabric apron with the “Grillmaster” headline is perfect for all his summer barbecues. $7.99

Dad The Man The Myth The Legend Face Mask: Under $10

This Dad The Man The Myth The Legend Face Mask says it all and keeps dad safe this Father’s Day in quarantine. This reusable face mask covers dad’s nose and mouth. It has elastic stretch binding ear loops that help hold it in place and is soft & stretchy. It’s also made for grandpas, uncles, and more. $9.34

Now I Have Daughters Brass Money Clip: Under $10

Now I Have Daughters Brass Money Clip is on point. Daughters fingers may be small but they have a big way to get daddies (and their wallets) wrapped around their fingers. This brass money clip is engraved with the phrase “I used to have money but now I have daughters” and is sure to strike a chord with many dads of girls. $9.95

Cuddle Clones: Under $20

Cuddle Clones are the perfect gift for dads of fur babies! These unique gifts are custom made (you simply share a few pet photos) to be in the likeness of your furry friend and the resemblance is uncanny! Dads will love their custom pet socks printed with multiple headshots of man’s best friend. They are colorful, cute, and customized just for dad. They are sure to knock his socks off. Dads can also upgrade their game with custom printed Callaway golf balls that have a picture perfect photo of his furry best friend. There are also plush clone golf club head covers, slippers, and more, and Cuddle Clones donates a portion of every purchase to an individual pet in need, a shelter or an animal welfare organization. Starting at $14.99

Collage.com Photo Puzzles: Under $20

Collage.com’s photo puzzles are a perfect fit for Father’s Day. You can turn your favorite memories into a fun activity that the whole family can enjoy again and again. Photos are printed on premium, glossy photo paper to produce a high-quality image with vibrant colors. We also love their other photo gifts like phone photo cases. You can design a custom iPhone or Galaxy case with your favorite photos that are sure to bring a smile to dad’s face every time he looks at it. There are also desk plaques, blankets, and more to enjoy with loved ones while #stayingathome for dad’s big day. Starting at $14.99

Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone: Under $20

Sky Viper Dash Nano Drone is a 2” compact sized drone that is great for flying indoors. It is the perfect toy for dads. It delivers hobby-grade performance with easy-to-fly features and pocket-friendly prices. This ultra-durable drone features auto launch and land, and one-touch stunts. $19.99

Rubik’s Revolution: Under $20

Rubik’s Revolution offers dad a new twist on his favorite, classic puzzle cube. It has six fast-paced, electronic games including Light Speed, in one device! Rubik’s Revolution is both a one player and multiplayer game. It features sounds, lights, and various skill levels that will keep dads playing for hours! $19.99