Queens demonstrators call for an end to police brutality during Jackson Heights protest

A group of community organizers in Queens called for an end to police brutality during a protest against police brutality on Sunday.

The protest, organized by the Justice Center en el Barrio in collaboration with a range of Queens community organizations, was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at 34th Avenue between 89th and 90th streets in Jackson Heights.

Organizers were expected to speak near the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and express their support of police defunding and abolition while calling for justice for all victims of police violence, both named and unnamed.

According to the organizers, the protest seeks to peacefully display solidarity of Queen’s diverse population with the Black Lives Matter movement to show that that police violence and white supremacy are struggles that affect all communities and all countries.