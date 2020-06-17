Man found dead inside car parked near Horace Harding Expressway: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man was found dead in a car parked in Queensboro Hill early Wednesday morning, according the NYPD.

On Wednesday, June 17, around 7:30 a.m., police received a call concerning an unconscious man inside a car parked near the westbound Horace Harding Expressway and 136th Street, cops said.

When police arrived, they found a 43-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside of a Ford SUV adorned with graduation decorations, according to the NYPD. The man had no signs of trauma, police said. EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.