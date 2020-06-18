Cops searching for suspect who injured a man in early-morning hit-and-run in Glendale

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who critically injured a man in a Glendale hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

Authorities say that at 1:14 a.m. on June 18, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the corner of Woodhaven Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man at the location with severe trauma to his body.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was crossing Woodhaven Boulevard mid-block when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, which did not remain at the scene following the collision.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.