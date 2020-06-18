Crook shoots man and steals his backpack in Corona: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for the crook who shot a man and stole his backpack in Corona on Sunday.

Authorities say that the suspect approached a 43-year-old man near Calloway Street and the Horace Harding Expressway just before 4 p.m. on June 14. The crook then knocked the man to the ground, shot him in the abdomen and stole his backpack before fleeing eastbound on the Horace Harding Expressway, according to authorities.

Among the items inside the victim’s backpack were clothing and food, police said.

Cops released surveillance video and a photo of the suspect on June 17.

Police described the thief as a dark-skinned male who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a light colored face mask, a black shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.