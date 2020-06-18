QPAC to host live musical performances in June and July

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Queensborough Performing Arts Center (QPAC) will host a slew of folk, harmony, romance and Broadway show tune performances online throughout June and July, the Bayside theater announced earlier this month.

The QPAC Live series’ musically diverse shows will feature performances from Judy Carmichael, Steve Leslie, Yaniv Zarif and many more. After each show, QPAC will host a Q&A session with the artist. Shows will be broadcast every Friday on QPAC’s Facebook and YouTube page.

See the full list of performances below.

Friday, June 19, 2020, 4 p.m.

How Sweet It Is — Grammy-Award winning songwriter Steve Leslie sings James Taylor

Steve’s warm baritone & exceptional guitar technique has audiences singing along to such classics as Carolina In My Mind, Shower The People, You’ve Got A Friend, Fire and Rain, Up On The Roof and more! Music and live Q&A.

Friday, June 26, 2020, 7 p.m.

Backtrack Vocals: Contemporary A Cappella

Backtrack is quickly defining itself as a powerhouse a cappella group in its hometown New York City and beyond. This five-person group performs a variety of music with the emphasis on today’s music. Music and live Q&A.

Friday, July 3, 2020, 7 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts

History through harmony! This three-part female group celebrates the music of the Great American Songbook, Broadway and America’s favorites. Music and live Q&A.

Friday, July 10, 2020, 7 p.m.

Up Close With Yaniv Zarif!

An extraordinary performer who sings in 32 languages — Japanese, Hebrew, French and English, just to name a few! Join us as Yaniv sings everything from Broadway to pop. Music and live Q&A.

Friday, July 17, 2020, 7 p.m.

Judy Carmichael

Grammy Award-nominated pianist/vocalist playing the Great American Songbook, jazz and much more. A hilarious storyteller, Judy will share with us why Count Basie nicknamed her “Stride.” Music and live Q&A.

Friday, July 24, 2020, 7 p.m.

Love Is A Rose: Celebrating the Music of Linda Ronstadt

Blues-rockers Paula Hanke & Peggy Ratusz dig deep to bring the authenticity to Linda’s amazing 28-album catalog of music! Music and live Q&A.

Friday, July 31, 2020, 7 p.m.

A Band Called Honalee: The Music of Peter, Paul & Mary

This modern-day folk trio inspired by the music and legacy of Peter, Paul and Mary, provide a musical oasis for the soul, allowing us to experience this timeless music once again. Music and live Q&A.

For more information about QPAC Live, head to qcc.cuny.edu/QPAC