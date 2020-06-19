Bel Aire Diner’s drive-in theater to host documentary premiere

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An Astoria diner that’s become famous for turning its parking lot into a drive-in movie theater will, for the first time, screen a film prior to its full release this weekend.

Bel Aire Diner will show “Olympia,” a documentary about Greek American actress Olympia Dukakis, on Saturday, June 20, as part of a weekend long celebration of Dukakis for her 89th birthday.

“Olympia Dukakis’ story is one that reflects the story of all powerful and resilient women in our community, including my own mother,” said Kal Dellaportas, the owner of the diner. “We are a product of these great women and are honored to celebrate Olympia on her 89th birthday.”

In addition to a Friday screening of “Moonstruck,” a 1987 film that earned Dukakis an Academy Award, the screening of “Olympia” will include birthday messages from some of the actresses friends and fellow actors.

“Olympia” is a documentary directed by Harry Mavromichalis that celebrates the life of the Greek American actress.

“Nothing seems more perfect than celebrating the life and work of Olympia Dukakis at the center of the Greek American community in Astoria, Queens,” Mavromichalis said.

The film features interviews Whoopi Goldberg, Laura Linney, Diane Ladd, Lynn Cohen, Lainie Kazan, Austin Pendleton, Ed Asner, Armistead Maupin and Michael Dukakis, the actresses cousin.

Tickets – which go for $32 per car – for the “Olympia” screening can be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Eclipses Group Theater New York, a nonprofit that collaborates with artists developing an intercultural artistic dialogue.