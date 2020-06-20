Summer style and fun: The must-haves for summer 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JANA BEAUCHAMP

We are all daydreaming about getting out of our pajamas and going outside! As restrictions begin to lift and we get out and about for some safe, summer fun, we have you all set with these summer 2020 essentials.

Target gets everyone summer ready! We love the Cat & Jack Girls’ Short Sleeve Tie-Dye Dress that has a rainbow of colors! We also adore the Cat & Jack Girls’ Hooded Ruffle Cover-Up Dress to take cover. Kids love the fun flip sequins and parents love the affordable prices. $16.00

Chaser always has the most chic, cool and comfy picks for the stylish set. We love their Sassy Vintage Tee for girls, featuring glam sunnies and rainbow lip. We are also crazy about the Rainbow Peace Tee that’s all about peace and the Mermaid Party Tank Dress that has a magical mermaid print. Kids especially love the Every Scoop Tank with a fun, rainbow ice cream graphic. Parents love the sassy sayings and quality clothing. $35

Native Shoes are the must-have water shoe for your summer water play. The fun and fantastic designs are stylish as can be. Kids love the cool colors and comfy fit while parents love that they are waterproof, washable, shock-absorbent, and odor resistant. We especially love the cool and colorful Charley Hologram sandal that takes kids from sidewalk to sand and Jefferson Bling to have kids shining every step they take! $35

Big Mouth adds big fun with their big floats and towels. Our favs are the Rainbow Cloud Pool Float that will have you on summer vacation cloud nine infused with glitter. The coordinating Giant Rainbow Beach Blanket is five feet wide, giving you way more space than those old beach towels everyone else has been using. Kids will love the whimsical designs and parents will love that this rainbow blanket is soft and tough, and the included storage pouch makes a great beach tote. Starting at $16.99.

Zuru Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeout lets you slide into summer! Combine the thrill of sliding on water and splashing into hundreds of self-sealing, fast-filling water balloons to have the perfect refreshing summer game! You can also add more balloons or play endless at-home water games with Crazy ZURU Bunch O Balloons Water. The original and best-selling water balloons that let you fill and tie 100 balloons in 60 seconds now come with a spark of color! Kids will love that each Bunch O Balloons’ stem will come with a completely new mix of multi-colored balloons and parents will love that they are fully recyclable. Starting at $6.99

3C4G has confetti beach balls to add glitter and glam to any outdoor adventure. Kids will love fun confetti beach balls with 3D unicorns and narwhals inside and parents will love the endless entertainment and joy that they offer. We adore and cheer for more! $15.99

Bling2o has the most stylish swim goggles and masks for kids of all ages, making underwater adventures extra enjoyable. Kids love that these goggles and masks are custom designed with decorations like gummy bears, rainbow rhinestones, and cat eyes with extra-long eyelashes. Parents love that the goggles are UV protected, latex free, lead free, pass all stringent safety standards, and have anti-fog properties, too! Starting at $22.95

Hunter Recycled Lightweight Packable Jacket in Spanish Dancer has kids singing in the rain and makes wind and rain a breeze. Parents love this water-resistant windbreaker style that’s crafted from 100% recycled fabric with a carbon-free coating. When the sun comes out, simply pack it away into the small bag tucked away in the neck seam, which features a handy Velcro fastening, making light work for little fingers. The Sea Dragon Rain Boots have a kid favorite Sea Dragon texture, which emulates the look of scales. Starting at $49

STATE teamed up with Karolina Kurkova and Billie Blooms to launch STATE Essentials Bundles — fanny packs + masks for the whole family + family-friendly FridaBaby sanitizer. We are head over heels for this bundle and can also store it for when needed in the ever-popular the Mini Kane for our kiddos and Kane for us grown-ups who have to carry it all. Kids love the bright colors and delightful designs and parents love that for every bag purchased, STATE supports American children and families in need. Starting at $60

Rad + Refined protects those beautiful little eyes with a superb sense of style. We are falling in love with the Always on Vacay, Wayfarer, and Sunshine. Kids love the many shapes and colors to choose from so they can show off their own personal style. Parents love that with each purchase they are giving back to PPE relief and communities in need. Starting at $42

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.