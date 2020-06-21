Cops seek creep who groped 18-year-old woman at Jackson Heights subway station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the man who groped a woman at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station on Thursday.

Authorities say that at 12 p.m. on June 18, an 18-year-old woman was heading down an escalator from the mezzanine level of the station when a man approached her and grabbed her left breast. The man then fled the location in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman was not injured and refused medical attention, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.