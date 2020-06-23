CAMPINAR 2020: Plan Your Child’s Summer

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Join Schneps Media and a panel of distinguished guest as we discuss ways to plan your child’s summer on Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m.

Hofstra University Continuing Education

Terence Ryan, Camp Director, and Jessica Dease, Associate Director discuss digital options for at home fun and learning for kids grades K-12.

Crestwood Country Day Camp

Owner Mark Transport provides an understanding of in-person day camp openings, safety protocols and what can be expected of a COVID summer at camp.

Fusion Academy

Head of School Tiffany Belferder discusses online summer, small-group sessions with classes designed to give children a jump on September and beyond.

The Camp Connection

Professional camp matchmaker Laurel Barrie, with 36 years of expertise, provides information on sleep away and day camps for 2020 and how to plan ahead for summer 2021.

SummerTech

Founder Steven Fink offers online coding classes for summer fun and will discuss digital offerings for this summer.

